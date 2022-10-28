Report: Man in custody in connection with Delphi homicides

(NewsNation) —Multiple sources told NewsNation local affiliate WXIN that a man has been booked in the Carroll County, Indiana jail in connection with the Delphi homicide investigation.

The outlet reports that the man, whose name they say is Richard Allen, was moved to a state facility for his safety.

The case centers around the Feb. 13, 2017, disappearance of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams. The pair had been hiking along a trail on a day off from school.

Their bodies were discovered about noon the next day in a rugged, wooded area near the town of Delphi, Indiana.

The case has remained unsolved for more than five years.

For years, the best evidence police had of the girls’ suspected killer came from video on Libby’s cellphone that recorded both an image of a man approaching her on the High Bridge and a recording as the man told the girls to go down the hill.

Investigators have said in court documents that the suspected killer might have taken a souvenir from the crime scene, noting it “appeared the girls’ bodies were moved and staged.”

Law enforcement has said an announcement is imminent, WXIN reported.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.