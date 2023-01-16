Reports: Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen from Ohio dealership

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, new quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, and head coach Kevin Stefanski pose for a photo during a news conference at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

(NewsNation) — A truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was awaiting service Saturday when police say it was one of several vehicles stolen from a luxury car dealership.

Five trucks, including Watson’s Ram TRX, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted, Ohio just after 1 a.m., local police told NewsNation’s affiliate WJW. The thieves broke in, took the keys and drove off in the vehicles, WJW reported.

Police described the other four trucks as Mercedes models valued at more than $75,000, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

Watson’s truck is valued at about $110,000, WJW reported. It was later found in a ditch near an interstate freeway.

Two other vehicles have since been recovered.

No arrests have been made, according to WKYC.

Watson was recently traded from the Houston Texans to the Cleveland Browns and signed a historic, guaranteed five-year $230 million contract.