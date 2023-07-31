Swift consequences needed to combat retail crime, mayor says

(NewsNation) — More than half of consumers think retail crimes like shopping or looting stores have surged in their community since the onset of the pandemic, a National Retail Federation survey found.

According to the survey, 75% of shoppers reported being in stores where products were locked up and 79% believe retail thefts impact the prices of what they buy.

Deborah, a “Crime in America” town hall participant, has had two businesses in New York City for 35 years. She says her stores have been robbed multiple times.

“People come in, they put clothing under their shirts, and they run out of your store. It’s so jarring,” she said.

Hartford, Connecticut Mayor Luke Bronin thinks offenders need to know they will face repercussions if they commit a crime.

“Sometimes, what’s most important is that there are swift and reliable consequences,” Bronin told NewsNation host Chris Cuomo. “It’s not about the severity of them. It’s about the fact that there are consequences that you can count on.”

A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found crime was the second largest issue Americans are worried about.