Retail workers face dilemma as shoplifting intervention risk jobs

(NewsNation) — Retail workers face a moral dilemma: intervene during theft and risk employer punishment or let shoplifters escape with valuable merchandise.

Individual and organized theft rings target top items, like denim, appliances and medication. It nickel and dimes stores, which can add up to substantial losses. CapitalOne predicts losses will total $115 billion by 2025.

Businesses are investing in increased security staff and cameras, tagging more items with sensors, and locking items. They aim to avoid employees turning into crime fighters.

The issues made headlines when two Lululemon employees were fired for chasing shoplifting from their Georgia store.

Business owners prioritize both employee safety and their bottom line. Chasing thieves could lead to liability for workers’ compensation or lawsuits. So, they’ve implemented a zero-tolerance policy.

Employees like Donna Hansbrough, who worked at a Lowe’s in Georgia, feel torn between following company policy and their instinct to stop crime if possible.

“I really wasn’t expecting to be fired because I really love that job,” Hansbrough said. “I did it to my best.”

Hasnbrough attempted to stop a shoplifter by grabbing a shopping cart filled with $2,000 in unpaid merchandise. She was punched in the face three times by the shoplifters and later fired by the hardware chain.

“I just wanted to get our merchandise; I was tired of people walking out without paying for our stuff,” Hansbrough said.

Hansbrough isn’t alone, across the nation, numerous cases show employees fired due to zero-tolerance policies for stopping shoplifting.

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll reveals 72% of voters believe employers shouldn’t punish employees for intervening against shoplifters.

If the guy had again, I’d be dead,” Hansbrough said. They’re trying to protect employees.”