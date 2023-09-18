Reward increased as hunt for escaped D.C. homicide suspect continues

(NewsNation) — Authorities have increased the reward to $30,000 for the capture of a homicide suspect who escaped a Washington, D.C. hospital after he allegedly assaulted an officer earlier this month.

Christopher Haynes was last seen in the custody of the D.C. Metro Police Department on Sept. 6. One officer brought Haynes to George Washington Hospital to treat an ankle injury, and while changing handcuffs, officials say Haynes assaulted the officer, managing to break loose and escape.

The police department conceded there should have been two officers escorting Haynes to and from the hospital, NewsNation’s local Washington affiliate reported.

Haynes is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Brent Hayward in Washington, D.C.

Hayward’s mother, Sheila Jackson, said she was watching the manhunt for a killer in Pennsylvania on TV, wondering why the same concern and resources weren’t also being applied to the search for her son’s alleged killer.

Jackson told NewsNation she’s considering moving and has been offered a hotel to leave her home for 30 days. She said she’s living in fear just as her son did around Haynes.

“I know if my son was afraid of him, then I certainly should be afraid of him,” Jackson said.

The Metropolitan Police Department released a statement saying, “The search for Christopher Haynes remains active and ongoing. We are working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Christopher Haynes is brought to justice since his escape. MPD has received numerous reports of possible sightings. We are dedicating resources to each and every tip.”

Authorities added that Haynes should be considered dangerous.

That fact has left Hayward’s mother frustrated and worried he could resort to violence.

“I just want people to be aware of their surroundings because when he got away he didn’t have on any shoes. He had a handcuffed him,” Jackson said. “How is he still out there? I just like people to think Christopher Haynes is a threat.”

Multiple clips of home security camera footage released by police shows a man identified as Haynes in different backyards.

Haynes has shoulder-length hair and a Washington Nationals tattoo on the left side of his neck. Emergency alerts sent shortly after his escape warned people to use caution as he is considered armed and dangerous.