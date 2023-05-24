Business booming for ride-share app featuring armed drivers

(NewsNation) — Amid rising crime, including carjackings and armed robberies, an Atlanta-based company is offering a unique service that combines the concept of ride-hailing with armed protection.

Black Wolf, founded by Kerry Kingbrown, promises trained and armed executive protection specialists at the push of a button, providing customers with a sense of security during their travels.

Apparently, business is booming.

“It’s really picking up here in Atlanta,” said Kingbrown, a guest of “On Balance With Leland Vittert” on Wednesday. “It’s gotten to the point where we have over 190,000 downloads and we’re actually telling our customers and our riders to … (book) in advance.”

While not affiliated with Uber or Lyft, Black Wolf follows a similar on-demand ride model.

Drivers go through extensive background checks and training, according to Kingbrown.

Customers can request an armed driver through the Black Wolf app, with prices starting at $60 for an armed driver and $50 for an unarmed driver. Additional charges of $1.75 per mile apply.

Currently available in Atlanta, the company plans to expand its services to New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami in the near future.

Kingbrown says the service is for all people.

“It’s all walks of life,” he said. “I mean, it’s parents, it’s grandparents … it’s the everyday American.”