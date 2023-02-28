Crime on campus: Experts encourage police presence

PHILADELPHIA (NewsNation) — Rising crime in America is impacting college campuses nationwide.

One of the latest incidents was the brazen shooting of Temple University Police Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald, 31, who was killed by an 18-year-old robbery suspect during an attempted arrest on campus.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported that 129 people have been shot within a quarter-mile of Temple University’s main campus since 2020 — 14 died, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Kirk Burkhalter, a professor of law at NYU, and S. Daniel Carter, the president of Safety Advisors for Educational Campuses LLC., joined a panel of public safety experts on “Morning in America” to analyze the pattern of violence on campuses in urban environments.

Carter explained that colleges and universities in urban environments have long had campus area crime challenges. He said one recommendation to institutions is to have a partnership with local law enforcement or create their own sworn police departments.

