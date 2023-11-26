Rob Reiner says he has proof four men killed JFK

(NewsNation) — Director Rob Reiner claims he has proof that four men were involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Many have speculated about the number of shooters involved in the JFK assassination. Official investigations determined Lee Harvey Oswald was the sole gunman on Nov. 22, 1963. The president was riding in an open-top motorcade in Dallas when he was shot from the sixth-floor window of the Texas School Book Depository.

Reiner’s new podcast, co-hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, questions the legitimacy of the single-shooter theory, Reiner claims not only does he know there was more than one shooter, but he is prepared to identify the shooters and their locations.

Reiner said the key to his theory is a first shot that missed the motorcade.

Reiner claims JFK’s death was part of a conspiracy that included the CIA and government officials including then Vice President Lyndon Johnson. After the shooting, Oswald claimed to be a patsy and his assassination by Jack Ruby led many people to question the official findings.

NewsNation recently presented accounts from firsthand witnesses and investigators who have questioned the official narrative. Among those was Paul Landis, a Secret Service agent at the time who told NewsNation he picked up a bullet from the car and took it into the trauma room. That bullet was not the one found in Connelly’s thigh.

In statements in the 1960s, Landis had said he did not go into the trauma room with First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

Sixty years after the fact, people are still seeking clarity and the release of information related to JFK’s death. An estimated 320,000 documents related to the assassination have been released to the public, with just over 4,600 remaining classified.

Many of the questions center around footage captured by Abraham Zapruder, which was unavailable to the public until 1975. Based on the footage, Reiner rejects the narrative that the same bullet that struck Kennedy also hit Texas Governor John Connelly, who was in the front of the car.

Connelly, who survived the attack, said it was not the same bullet that struck him and continued to maintain there was more than one bullet until his death in the 1990s.

Another film shot by Orville Nix Sr. also captured the assassination and stills from that footage have circulated but the location of the original is unknown. Nix’s grandaughter, Gail Nix Jackson, is suing the National Archives on the grounds they mishanled the film.

Reiner is not naming the shooters until the final episodes of the 10-part podcast.