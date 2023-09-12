Robberies persist across Los Angeles amid statewide crackdown

A robber using a sledgehammer to break the glass of a retail store.

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Smash-and-grab robberies are still emerging across California, despite statewide efforts to crack down to protect retailers.

Most recently, a group of five to six men robbed a Macy’s at the Northridge Mall around 11 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the group used hammers to smash displays stealing up to $20,000 worth of cologne and other items.

The suspects weren’t arrested. Police said they were last seen driving off in a black Infinity with no plates.

Officials including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have been calling for an end to these organized retail crime rings.

Newsom enlisted the California Highway Patrol and its task force to address the growing issue.

“The state is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to crack down on organized crime and when our local partners need further assistance, we’re ready with a helping hand,” Newsom said in a statement.

In August, $300,000 worth of merchandise was stolen in a mob-style robbery at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles.

On Sept. 2, one would-be smash-and-grab thief attempted a break-in at a family-owned jewelry store in El Monte. Video of that incident showed store employees fighting back, with the suspect leaving shirtless and empty-handed.

LAPD announced its Organized Retail Crime Task Force has made 20 arrests between August 21 through Sept. 10 in relation to flash mob-style robberies.

