Robbers flash guns, run off with $100k of jewelry in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men walked into a jewelry store in Flushing, Queens and stole $100,000 worth of merchandise on Thursday evening, police said.

The two suspects walked into Prince Jewelers on Prince Street and took out two firearms, according to police. The men then removed the jewelry and fled the store on foot, police said.

Police described one suspect as about 35 with a slim build. The other suspect was described as about 25 with a slim build and black hair.

No injuries were reported.



