Robbery suspect caught hiding in doghouse

(KRON) — The suspect in a strong-arm robbery was arrested Friday while hiding in a doghouse, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Vallejo PD received a call at around 1:45 p.m. Friday reporting a strong-arm robbery on the 600 block of Broadway Street.

Witnesses told the dispatcher that they saw a man approach a woman before violently snatching her purse off her arm, police said. Witnesses followed the suspect until he disappeared near the 700 block of Illinois Street.

The person who called in the incident was able to provide dispatchers with a detailed description of the suspect and his last known whereabouts. Officers “saturated the area” and established a perimeter at the location, police said.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol air unit, officers were able to find the suspect “who was literally hiding in a doghouse” in the backyard of a residence on Illinois Street, police said. The suspect was arrested and booked into county jail.

Officers recovered the stolen purse and returned it to the victim. No one was injured in the robbery, and all the victim’s property was recovered, police said.

“We extend our gratitude to the vigilant citizens and CHP’s Air Unit for their assistance in apprehending the robber from our streets,” police said.