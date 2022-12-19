Robert De Niro’s NYC home broken into by woman seeking gifts: police

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Robert De Niro attends “The Godfather” 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — An accused serial burglar was arrested after she was allegedly caught breaking into actor Robert De Niro’s New York City townhome, trying to steal Christmas presents, police sources told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

The woman, identified as 30-year-old Shanice Aviles, was spotted entering De Niro’s Upper East Side home at around 2:30 a.m, The New York Post reported.

Police sources told WPIX that officers found Aviles inside the actor’s home, pilfering presents from under a Christmas tree and placing them in garbage bags. She was taken into custody and charges were expected to be filed.

She allegedly used a crowbar to get into the townhome and police followed her after waiting several minutes, according to sources.

De Niro, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were home, sleeping in their bedrooms at the time, according to sources. There was no interaction between the actor and the thief, police said. No injuries were reported.

NYPD described Aviles as one of the department’s “most prolific recidivist burglars.” Sources told WPIX the suspect has 32 arrests on her record, including 13 for alleged burglary since October, eight of which were in the same police precinct.

She was most recently arrested last week, according to sources.