Detroit synagogue leader death: Suspect in custody

Editor’s Note: This article was corrected to reflect that a suspect has been taken into custody during investigations into the death of Samantha Woll.

(NewsNation) — Detroit police announced a suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Samantha Woll, a synagogue leader in Detroit who was fatally stabbed at her home.

“As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” Detroit Police Chief James E. White said.

Police did not identify the suspect and said further details would remain confidential to protect the ongoing investigation.

In a separate statment the department issued Thursday, police said investigators are “at a critical juncture” in the case.

“At this time, the details of the investigation must remain confidential including the name of the suspect. Investigators are at a critical juncture in this case and are working tirelessly toward bringing this matter to closure.” Detroit Police Department

NewsNation correspondent Rich McHugh reported sources are saying the person in custody is a former love interest of Woll’s.

Police haven’t publicly released details about the suspect’s identity.

“This individual may or may not be the actual killer,” former Detroit Assistant Police Chief Steve Dolunt told NewsNation. “It could be someone who was complicit either before or after the fact.”

The suspect would need to be arraigned within 48 hours or released if no charges are brought forward, Dolunt said.

Woll, who was 40 years old, was the board president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. She was found fatally stabbed outside her home Oct. 21 after leaving a wedding in the early hours of the morning. Police believe she was stabbed inside her home but managed to make it outside before collapsing.

The timing of Woll’s death led some to speculate the stabbing was motivated by antisemitism connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. However, police cautioned the public about drawing early conclusions and said initial investigations showed no indications the attack was a hate crime. Authorities also said there was no sign of forced entry at Woll’s home.

Woll was remembered by the community as a leader deeply involved in social justice and interfaith movements.