Satanic Temple altar destroyed in Iowa after controversy

(NewsNation) — An altar display from the Satanic Temple at the Iowa capitol was destroyed following controversy from those who viewed it as anti-Christian.

The altar featured candles and a display of the seven fundamental tenets of the Satanic Temple which include respecting the freedoms of others, including the freedom to offend, the pursuit of justice and compassion and empathy for others. Images and statues of the idol Baphomet were also included.

The group said the statue of Baphomet was vandalized beyond repair. Michael Cassidy, 35, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in connection with the incident. Cassidy previously ran a campaign for Congress in Mississippi and told Fox News he destroyed the statue because it was “anti-Christian.”

GOP primary candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to help contribute money to Cassidy’s defense fund.

What is the Satanic Temple?

Despite the name, the Satanic Temple does not worship Satan or any other deities, demons or supernatural entities and describes itself as agnostic, though it is a legally recognized, tax-exempt church. Whatever the beliefs of individual members, as a group, the organization rejects superstition and says “to embrace the name Satan is to embrace rational inquiry removed from supernaturalism.”

Rather than worshiping Satan as a supernatural force, the group describes itself as viewing Satan as a symbol for resistance to “arbitrary authority” and a defender of personal sovereignty. In displays, the group often uses statues of Baphomet, an idol allegedly worshiped by the Christian Knights Templar, who influenced Western occultism.

The group is not associated with the Church of Satan, which is an atheist group that has a long-standing feud with the Satanic Temple.

History, controversies of the Satanic Temple

This is not the first controversy the group has been involved in. Advocacy for religious pluralism and freedom is one of the core goals of the temple and it has been active in seeking inclusion in holiday displays, school activities and public invocations.

The group has taken a public stance on controversial issues including transgender rights. It has held a gender-affirming ritual to protest bans on gender-affirming care for trans youth, won the right to put up Baphomet statues alongside Christian displays like the Ten Commandments and has protested against corporal punishment in schools.

Events held by the Satanic Temple, like the SatanCon convention and an unbaptism ceremony, have drawn protests from Christian groups. Many of those who oppose the organization believe it is anti-Christian and have objected to the inclusion of Satanic displays or clubs alongside representations from other faiths.

Is this the only Satanic Temple display?

The altar was put up with permission from the state, being displayed alongside a nativity scene. The altar sparked controversy from those who saw it as anti-Christian.

On Facebook, The Satanic Temple of Iowa thanked the capitol for allowing the display and “holding fast to the principle of religious freedom and ensuring all religions have an equal opportunity to celebrate the holidays together in our beautiful Capitol.”

It’s not the only time the group has made headlines recently. An After School Satan club in Memphis, Tennessee, is associated with a local chapter of the Satanic Temple. The school’s superintendent denounced the beliefs of the group but noted that legally, it was allowed to exist.

Over the years, the organization has also set up holiday displays in other states, including Florida and Illinois. It has also helped people found After School Satan clubs across the country, winning legal victories when the groups have been challenged.

The Satanic Temple has also worked to challenge laws that ban or restrict abortion on the grounds of religious freedom, saying the bans restrict their beliefs. The temple has also founded a telehealth abortion clinic in New Mexico.