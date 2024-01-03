Police arrest 2 in killing of Savanah Soto, boyfriend

Footage shows two persons of interest, driving a dark colored pickup truck and a silver Kia Optima. Police are investigating the deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra.

(NewsNation) — Police in Texas arrested two people in connection with the death of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend, who were found shot to death a day after Christmas.

The San Antonio Police Department announced late Wednesday that father and son Ramon Preciado, 53, and Christopher Preciado, 19, have been taken into custody. Christopher will be charged with capital murder and Ramon will be charged with abuse of a corpse.

Savanah Soto, 18, was last seen last in mid-December — one day before she was scheduled to be induced — at the apartment in Leon Valley, Texas, she shared with her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22.

Last week, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said two people found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car in San Antonio were believed to be the couple. Both bodies were found in a silver Kia Optima owned by Guerra.

Police had released surveillance footage showing “persons of interest” in the case prior to the arrests.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso said Wednesday that the shootings were the result of a drug deal gone wrong. He said police used data from Soto’s phone to locate a suspect vehicle seen in surveillance video.

More charges are expected.