3 kids, 3 adults and female shooter dead in Nashville school shooting

(NewsNation) — Seven people including three children are dead after an active shooter sprayed bullets at a Nashville private Christian elementary school Monday.

The first reports of an active shooter at Covenant School in Nashville came in at 10:13 a.m. Monday, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Spokesperson Don Aaron.

The female shooter entered the building through a side entrance and was actively shooting as she went up to the second level, Aaron said. She was armed with two “assault-type rifles” and a pistol. While officials do not have an ID on the suspect, Aaron said she appeared to be a teen girl.

There was no school resource officer on-site and a five-officer unit from Metropolitan Nashville Police Department responded to the scene. The officers followed the sounds of gunshots to the second level, Aaron said. When they found the shooter in a “lobby” area of the school’s second level, two officers “engaged” and the suspect was shot and killed.

Nashville Fire Department medics responded and transported three children and two adults to area hospitals after assessing “viable signs of life.” Three children and three adults were killed in the shooting. One officer’s hand was wounded by cut glass during the response.

On a typical day, there would be 209 children and 42 staff members at the school, Aaron said. Kendra Loney, with the Nashville Fire Department, said at least 108 children and staff members were taken to a reunification point and a hotline is being set up for parents to call.

The Covenant School is a private, Christian school catering to students from pre-school through sixth grade.

