SCOTUS hears oral arguments in case over ‘true threat’

(NewsNation) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments in a Colorado stalking case that could impact when a potential threat is no longer protected under the First Amendment.

Billy Counterman is seeking to overturn his stalking conviction tied to Facebook messages he sent a woman over the course of several years.

The Colorado law used to convict Counterman takes into consideration whether the alleged victim in a case might interpret something as a true threat, regardless of whether the speaker intended to act on their statements.

Counterman has argued the current interpretation of the law could imprison people over misunderstandings and wants to see it narrowed. The state of Colorado, however, argued Wednesday that a threat itself can be harmful regardless of the speaker’s intent.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that Counterman’s argument could limit prosecutions against the president and other public officials, NewsNation’s partner The Hill reported.

Others weighed a different standard that would take into consideration a speaker’s state of mind without requiring proof of intent, The Hill reported.

A decision is expected by June.