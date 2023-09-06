Search area expanded for killer who escaped Pennsylvania prison

(NewsNation) — Authorities have moved and expanded the search area for a convicted murderer after he has been spotted five times since he escaped Thursday from a suburban Philadelphia prison last week.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was most recently spotted Monday night at Longwood Gardens, where surveillance video captured him walking through the area with a duffel bag, backpack and hooded sweatshirt.

That sighting led officials to move the search area farther south after they determined that Cavalcante had likely slipped through the original perimeter.

The expanded search spurred two nearby school districts to cancel classes on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

“You’re dealing with someone who’s desperate and who doesn’t want to be caught,” said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Geroge Bivens. “He’s a bad guy, he needs to be in custody. And we’re determined to capture him.”

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted this month of fatally stabbing his girlfriend escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 from the suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County Prison via AP)

Authorities urged residents to keep their homes and vehicles locked. They also asked residents to check the homes of vacationing neighbors and look out for missing cars, bicycles or any other mode of transportation Cavalcante could use to aid his flight.

Yet, residents of Pocopson Township are on edge as hundreds of law enforcement officials scour through the densely wooded area. They’re actively pursuing leads, including reports of break-ins and stolen food.

Ryan Drummond, speaking to a local news outlet, shared his belief that Cavalcante had taken refuge in his home. He recounted hearing an intruder inside his home, but when he rushed downstairs and dialed 911, the intruder had already made their escape.

As law enforcement tightens its pursuit of the escaped inmate, there is optimism that Cavalcante will make a mistake and eventually surrender.

Authorities have announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante’s arrest.

Cavalcante isn’t the first inmate to escape from Chester County Prison. Another prisoner nearly executed a jailbreak earlier this year but was caught later on the same day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.