Search for Oklahoma man ends after suspect found dead

(NewsNation) — A dayslong search for an Oklahoma man accused of shooting a Cleveland County deputy ended after the suspect was found dead, officials announced Tuesday.

The search for Kameron Jenkins, 25, started last Wednesday, NewsNation local affiliate KFOR reports. Jenkins, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, shot Cleveland County Deputy Sean Steadman during a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near Wynnewood.

That traffic stop turned into a chase, KFOR said, leading to a shootout between Steadman and Jenkins, with the deputy “narrowly escaping” with bullet wounds, according to the station.

Steadman is now recovering at home and “doing well,” one of his friends told News9.

KFOR writes that a construction worker sitting inside a vehicle nearby, Gwaun Frierson, was killed when a stray bullet hit him.

After reviewing available intelligence, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and U.S. Marshals decided a secondary grid search of the area where the shooting happened was warranted, which is when officials found Jenkins’s body.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now tasked with investigating.

OSBI spokesperson Hunter McKee confirmed a deceased man was found in the area and transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office for official identification and to determine a manner of death.

Charges Jenkins had faced were felony murder, shooting with intent to kill and possessing a firearm after a former felony conviction, The Oklahoman wrote. A court affidavit shows Jenkins had previously pleaded guilty to other firearm charges, according to the newspaper. These include assault and battery with a deadly weapon in 2016 and possession of a firearm in 2019.