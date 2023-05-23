Search underway for escaped Ohio murderer, second inmate

(NewsNation) — Investigators in northwest Ohio announced Tuesday there is an ongoing search for two escaped inmates who should be considered dangerous.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction confirmed Bradley Gillespie and James Lee are missing from the Allen/Oakwood Correctional Institution (AOCI) in Lima.

Gillespie, 50, is convicted of murder out of Paulding County. Lee, 47, was in prison for breaking and entering, burglary and safecracking in Allen and Auglaize counties.

Prison officials say they are working closely with local law enforcement officers in their search for Gillespie and Lee. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene and leading the investigation.

Anyone who sees the escaped inmates or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.