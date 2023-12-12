Two hit-and-runs filmed on phone, Seattle police seek information

(NewsNation) — Seattle police are investigating two seemingly random hit-and-runs after cellphone video from inside the car showed the driver purposely hit two pedestrians before driving away.

Surveillance footage released by the Seattle Police Department shows a vehicle seemingly swerving to directly hit a woman crossing the street around 2 a.m. on Nov. 26.

The surveillance footage matches the cellphone video, which police say was posted to social media.

“These acts are clearly meant for public consumption. We see people that are videotaping them and they’re laughing while they’re doing so and the intention is probably to post it on social media and share with others,” said Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers.

Police are seeking information on the driver and the victims, who have not yet been found. Based on the footage, police believe the victims suffered serious injuries.