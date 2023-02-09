Second New Jersey council member killed; cases are ‘not linked’

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (NewsNation) — Another New Jersey council member was found shot dead in his car Wednesday, exactly one week after the shooting of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Franklin Township Police Department identified the council member as 51-year-old Russell Heller and said his body was discovered in his car, parked in the lot outside of PSE&G, where he worked. Heller was a council member in the Township of Milford.

A suspect was also quickly identified by police as 58-year-old Gary Curtis, who was also found dead in his car from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the press release said.

Heller’s death comes exactly one week after police found Dwumfour shot dead in her car with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The New York Post reported officials haven’t linked the two cases and the prosecutor’s office said that Heller’s murder “appeared to be ‘an isolated incident.'” Police believe that Curtis targeted Keller, NJ.com reported.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and the press release noted that facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

Heller’s company released a statement on his death. The statement said, “We are heartbroken at the tragic death of Russell Heller. … He will be sorely missed by all, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

PSE&G said they are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to the investigation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also responded to Heller’s death on Twitter, offering his thoughts and prayers for Heller’s family following this “tragic act of gun violence.”