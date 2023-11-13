Former Secret Service agent sounds off on D.C. crime

(NewsNation) — Former Secret Service agent Robert MacDonald argued that the rise in crime in Washington, D.C., is a reason for Secret Service agents to be on alert. This comes as agents guarding President Joe Biden’s granddaughter reportedly shot at suspects who were trying to break into an SUV.

“I think it’s just where we are. The more those numbers go up, exponentially the more and more people are going to be involved,” he said of the number of auto thefts and carjackings in the nation’s capital.

He suggested it might also change how Secret Service agents do their jobs.

“I think we always try to be vigilant and have situational awareness … obviously, with the inner city situation with carjackings, we need to be ramped up a little bit,” he said.