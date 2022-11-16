Security guard overpowers alleged Buffalo clinic gunman

A snapshot of a video released by the Buffalo Police Department, showing a clinic security guard charging after an alleged gunman. Credit: Buffalo Police Department

(NewsNation) — A security guard subdued a man after he allegedly walked into a substance abuse treatment facility on Thursday morning with a gun and opened fire, according to multiple reports.

The Buffalo Police Department released a video of the incident, showing 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin walking into a methadone clinic in Buffalo, New York, with an AR-15.

Seconds later, the video showed Griffin allegedly pointing his gun at the wall and firing the weapon.

A security guard at the facility, identified as Reynaldo Beckford by WKBW, jumped out of the way in an attempt to not get hit by gunfire and then charged at the gunman, ultimately pushing him up against the wall and grabbing the barrel of the AR-15.

Once Beckford had hold of the gun, he pointed it toward the ground and away from others. Beckford and Griffin struggled over the weapon until Beckford won control of the AR-15 and forced the gunman out of the clinic, NPR reported.

Two other employees were seen on video immediately following Beckford and Griffin outside, where police said two more gunshots were fired before the staff was able to get the gun completely away from Griffin.

The employees were able to hold Griffin down until he was arrested by police, WGRZ reported.

No one was injured during this incident, but police said that Griffin allegedly shot a woman at a different location before walking into the clinic, NPR reported.

Griffin is now facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder, according to WGRZ.