Sex trafficking crackdown locates multiple victims, some minors

(NewsNation) — In a major crackdown on sex trafficking, Homeland Security Investigations San Diego, in collaboration with several partner agencies, successfully conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals involved in the illicit trade.

Through Operation Cross Country, a nationwide enforcement campaign, authorities arrested four people suspected of human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children.

The task force also identified and located 15 victims of sex trafficking, including two minors.

“Operations like these demonstrate the life-changing impact to our most vulnerable population,” Chad Plantz, HSI San Diego special agent in charge, said in a release. “When law enforcement personnel and community partners collaborate toward a common goal, everyone wins.”

According to the release, law enforcement agencies utilized advanced techniques and intelligence-gathering to identify and apprehend offenders, dismantling criminal networks and preventing further harm to victims.

Identified suspects will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges, officials said.

“Human trafficking is a despicable crime that preys on the most vulnerable members of our society,” Plantz said. “Through this joint operation, we have sent a strong message that we are committed to eradicating this scourge and holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”