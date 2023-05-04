Shooter kills 3, then self in rural Georgia: Coroner

Police vehicles sit parked in front of a McDonald’s restaurant as police investigate a shooting in which multiple people were killed Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Moultrie, Ga. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that there is more than one crime scene, including one at the McDonald’s restaurant. (Kamira Smith/The Moultrie Observer via AP)

(NewsNation) — A gunman killed two of his relatives and a fast food worker Thursday in south Georgia before taking his own life, a coroner said.

Colquitt County Coroner C. Verlyn Brock told The Associated Press the shooter killed his mother and grandmother at two neighboring homes and killed a woman at a McDonald’s in downtown Moultrie.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there had been “multiple fatalities” at different crime scenes. The Moultrie Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation.

The identities of the shooter or the victims have not been released. Brock said he did not know whether the shooter knew the McDonald’s employee.

Moultrie, a city of about 15,000 people, is about 60 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.