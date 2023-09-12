Shop in the heart of Pennsylvania inmate search zone ‘blocked off’

(NewsNation) — The manhunt for escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante is still underway and has forced one business owner to temporarily close her shop.

Pottstown native Laura Fleming runs Laura’s Refill Shop, where she sells zero waste products like soaps, detergents, body washes and kitchen supplies.

Her days have looked a little different since Cavalcante broke out of prison. Both her store and home are in the center of the search perimeter top law enforcement officers have developed.

“Where my shop is, that’s where all the police are at the top. They have their AR-22s. It’s really intense there. In relation to where I live, I’m about five miles north of my shop. I’m kind of in the epicenter of things,” Fleming said during an interview on “NewsNation Now.”

While the search for Cavalcante continues, Fleming said the road in front of her store is “all blocked off.” It’s near Owen J. Roberts High School that was closed Tuesday due to “increased police activity.”

In an effort to help investigators, Fleming told NewsNation she’s been keeping a close eye on her security cameras. So far, she has not spotted Cavalcante around her business.

The convicted murderer has eluded capture since Aug. 31 when he broke out of the Chester County Prison. Authorities say Cavalcante is likely armed and warn he is extremely dangerous. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the case leading to his capture.