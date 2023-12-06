Six dead, three injured in string of shootings in Austin; Suspect arrested

(NewsNation) — An arrest has been made in Austin, Texas, after a string of shootings Tuesday that killed six people and injured three others, including two police officers.

The Austin Police Department said they strongly believe the single male suspect, who has yet to be identified, is responsible for all shootings.

The male suspect was charged with capital murder and other charges are pending, Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said.

Henderson said the suspect shot and injured an Austin Independent School District officer in the leg. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

About an hour later, police were investigating a homicide in south Austin when they found a man and a woman with “obvious signs of trauma to their body,” APD Sgt. Destiny Silva said during a media briefing.

According to police, one victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to a local hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police were called again just before 5 p.m. CT after a cyclist was reported being shot. The bicyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said. The man who is the suspect in the other shootings is a suspect in this shooting as well, the chief said.

An APD officer responded to an active burglary on Austral Loop and found the suspect in the backyard. The suspect fired at the officer who sustained multiple non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene and eventually crashed his vehicle before being arrested.

Police officers who responded to the burglary discovered two people dead at the scene.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also said a suspected double homicide near San Antonio from Tuesday morning is likely tied to the suspect as well.

Henderson said the department did not connect the shootings until after the burglary on Austral Loop.

“I want to emphasize that APD and other law enforcement did not determine that these incidents were connected until the last incident occurred tonight after the male suspect was taken into custody,” Henderson said Tuesday.

NewsNation affiliate KXAN contributed to this report.