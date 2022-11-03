Police seeking sleight-of-hand thief in California

(NewsNation) — California police are looking for an alleged con man who uses sleight of hand to steal from his victims.

Police in Irvine, California, are asking witnesses to come forward with information on Retan Munteanu from Romania, who is accused of scamming businesses around the world.

The 24-year-old alleged thief targets stores where he approaches the cashier to buy an expensive item, paying in cash. In what’s known as a quick-change scam, he counts out the money to pay, then distracts the cashier. While cashier’s back is turned, he reportedly uses sleight of hand to take back some of the money he has already counted out.

Police say Munteanu has traveled the globe pulling this scam.

In Irvine, Munteanu reportedly visited a Kay Jewelers, where he allegedly paid only $1,000 for a $3,000 necklace using the scam.