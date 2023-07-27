Small business owner feels the effects of crime in his neighborhood

(NewsNation) — A Washington D.C. business owner said his restaurant was recently broken into for a fourth time in a matter of months.

“We feel like we can’t be safe in our own communities and we have to lock everything up like we used to,” business owner Adam Kelinsky said.

He believes the suspects cased the business beforehand and likely knew where the wine and iPads were stored.

A recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found about 58% of voters believe America isn’t tough enough on crime.

Some said they felt crime was on the rise in their community but about half disagreed.

Nationally, levels of nearly all criminal offenses are lower or hardly changed in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, according to a mid-year crime trend report from the Council on Criminal Justice.

That doesn’t mean, however, that communities and businesses aren’t feeling the effects of existing crime.

At Kelinsky’s restaurant, he keeps a display of the rocks used to break into the business. They’re a reminder, he said, of his staff’s perseverance.

“The D.C. police have done what they can but I would say that the mayor and the council have been quite absent from this issue for many years.”

NewsNation digital reporter Katie Smith contributed to this report.