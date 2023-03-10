Are police department takeovers the answer to rising crime?

(NewsNation) — Missouri legislators want to regain control of the St. Louis Police Department, ten years after they lost oversight powers.

Could state takeovers of departments be an answer to rising crime?

Michael Alcazar, a retired NYPD detective and professor at John Jay College, says states should “probably not” consider the solution.

“More local governments and local cities have a better pulse on what’s happening in the crimes in their city,” Alcazar said Friday on “NewsNation: Rush Hour.” “But I can see the argument for it too because some cities like Chicago, Detroit, they’ve just lost control.”

Instead of state takeovers, Alcazar said better leadership and more support for police officers will help stem a rise in crime.

