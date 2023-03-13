Standoff in Missouri after officer shooting

(NewsNation) — A standoff is underway in Hermann, Missouri, after two officers were shot, one of them fatally.

Police say Kenneth Lee Simpson shot two officers at Casey’s gas station Sunday night before fleeing the scene. Early Monday morning, police announced Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died of his injuries.

Simpson has a criminal history that includes pending cases against him and has been considered on the run from police since April 2022.

Simpson barricaded himself in his home, across the street from the gas station, and officers have been issuing demands for him to come out. KMOV reports they are preparing to enter the home with flashbang grenades and a K-9 unit if Simpson does not comply.