“You expect to feel safe”: student after MSU campus shooting

(NewsNation) — As Michigan State University students react to Monday night’s deadly shooting, questions arise about what will be done about campus safety.

MSU graduate student Graham Diedrich joins NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” to share his experience of the incident and what he hopes comes out of the tragedy.

“I think that I’ll feel safe knowing that someone, somewhere is working to ensure that this will not happen to us again or other universities,” said Diedrich. “Knowing that politicians, the school administration are actively working on the issue and consulting with us the student body to ensure that we’re remaining safe at the university.”