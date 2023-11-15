8 students charged in Las Vegas teen’s beating death: Police

LAS VEGAS (NewsNation) — A group of teenagers in Las Vegas are facing murder charges in the deadly beating of a high school student, according to authorities.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr., died on Nov. 7, six days after the attack near Rancho High School, the teen’s father told NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas. The Clark County Coroner’s Office listed his cause of death as complications of multiple blunt-force injuries.

The eight suspects facing charges are between the ages of 13 and 17. Due to their ages, police did not immediately release their names.

In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system. The process is referred to as certification.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Jason Johansson said all the people involved were students of Rancho High School. The police lieutenant described video of the attack as “void of humanity” and said there was no evidence the incident could be considered a hate crime.

In the attack, which was captured on video, Lewis died while allegedly attempting to protect a fellow student from bullies. In the video, a group of about a dozen teens allegedly assaulted Lewis after he intervened to defend a smaller child who had been robbed and thrown into a trash can by the gang.

In a recent interview with Leland Vittert during “On Balance,” Lewis Sr. spoke about his son’s character and the values instilled in him by his family.

“Jonathan just knew the great strength of love,” Lewis Sr. said.

Lewis Sr. said his son had a deep sense of community, motivating him to stand up against the bullies.

Lewis Sr. mentioned there are additional unreleased videos, and the investigation became complex when the school took actions that inadvertently complicated the case.

Several school staff members expressed their shock and horror at the recent wave of violence, causing some students to worry about their safety.

“It’s really shaken us to the core. This is just an act of brutality that I’ve never witnessed at Rancho High School,” said Reuben D’Silva, a teacher and alumnus of Rancho High School who also serves as a state assemblyman. “This was all over, from what they told me, a nicotine packet. Something very small, very menial.”

NewsNation affiliate KLAS in Las Vegas and NewsNation writer Damita Menezes contributed to this report.