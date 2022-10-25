Students recount deadly shooting at St. Louis high school

(NewsNation) — About 15 minutes passed from the first shot that was fired until the suspected gunman at a St. Louis magnet school was killed in a shootout with police Monday.

During those 15 minutes, students say they texted their parents goodbye, prepared to defend themselves and witnesses as some of their friends were struck by bullets.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, where a former student killed a teacher and teenage girl. Several others were injured.

Sophomore Alex Macias said she received strange looks as she and her friend hid in a corner, but they were soon joined by others.

“We heard the gunshots and then we were all piled up on top of each other and the boy in front of me got shot,” she said. “I’m pretty sure he’s still OK, but after the shooter left I made eye contact with him and I thought at that moment ‘This is it.’ My life flashed before my eyes.”

Gunshots could be heard echoing down the hallway in a video that one student recorded from inside a locked classroom.

“I put my phone down and I was looking for something to defend myself with but the gunshots were coming too close,” the student said.

Outside, lines of police cars and dozens of officers flocked to the nearest entrances with guns drawn.

Crowds of children fled the the school with their hands up. Others jumped fences.

A 16-year-old student and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka died in the shooting. Kuczka’s daughter says the high school teacher died after putting herself between the gunman and her students when the shooter entered the room.

Former student and now Missouri State Rep. Lakeysha Bosley said Kuczka “easily could have walked away but she stood up for our scholars.”

“She stood up for our kids today and she became a martyr,” Bosley said during a vigil Monday. “No teacher should be a martyr.”