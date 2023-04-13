Reports: Suspect arrested in Cash App founder stabbing

(NewsNation) — The San Francisco Police Department has arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and according to reports, it appears the attack was not a random act of violence.

Mission Local reported that police were dispatched to Emeryville, California, with a warrant to arrest Nima Momeni in connection with the attack. Momeni owns a tech company called Expand IT. San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey seemingly confirmed the reports on Twitter, as he tweeted his thanks to the SFPD for their work.

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” he wrote.

Lee’s death led to people voicing concern about increasing violence in San Francisco, but it appears this was not a robbery or random attack as some suggested.

Police sources told Mission Local Momeni and Lee knew each other and were traveling in Momeni’s car before the attack. That could explain why Lee was walking in an area with little foot traffic

Lee was stabbed in San Francisco near the city’s Embarcadero waterfront in the early morning hours on Apr. 4. Security video footage showed the 43-year-old begging bystanders for help outside a luxury apartment building and being ignored.

Lee called 911 and police gave medical aid on the scene but Lee did not survive the attack. Friends remembered him as a friendly person and said the killing was shocking because Lee didn’t appear to have any enemies.

NewsNation has reached out to the SFPD and it has not replied. We are working to independently confirm these reports.