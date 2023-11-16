Suspect arrested in death of pro-Israel protester

A makeshift shrine is placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a “physical altercation” during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(NewsNation) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in the death of Paul Kessler during an altercation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters.

Detectives arrested Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji on Nov. 16 in the city of Moorpark, California. He will be booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on charges of involuntary manslaughter with a bail set at $1,000,000.

Kessler, 69, was injured in Thousand Oaks, California where an altercation took place as pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrators were both gathering. Kessler suffered a head injury after an altercation with a pro-Palestine protester.

The sheriff’s office said witness statements indicated he struck his head on the ground after the altercation, while one witness told NewsNation they saw Kessler get hit in the head with a megaphone.

Kessler died after being rushed to the hospital. His death was ruled a homicide.

While Alnaji has been arrested, law enforcement is still asking people who may have information about the case to come forward. Officials are specifically seeking video from the event, asking anyone who was driving a car with recording equipment in the area of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 5 to contact detectives to submit video footage.

Anyone wishing to submit video anonymously can do so online at https://venturasheriffca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/23-142110.