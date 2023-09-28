Suspect arrested in connection to death of Baltimore tech CEO

BALTIMORE (NewsNation) — A man believed to have killed a young, successful CEO of a startup tech company in Baltimore was arrested early Thursday morning, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police have yet to release details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of suspect Jason Billingsley. More details will be announced in a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

Billingsley, 32, was arrested at a train station in Bowie, Maryland, a source confirmed to NewsNation.

The suspect was wanted for first-degree murder, assault and reckless endangerment, among other charges, for the death of 26-year-old Pava LaPere, police said.

Baltimore police found LaPere dead with signs of blunt force trauma in her apartment complex after she was reported missing late Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins University graduate founded the tech startup EcoMap Technologies while she was still a college student.

Billingsley was named as a suspect in the case Tuesday evening, with police saying local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were searching for him.

The two were not previously connected to each other. Billingsley is a registered sex offender, sentenced in 2015 to 30 years in prison for a 2013 sex offense. However, he was released last October because of his good behavior in prison after serving just seven years of his total sentence.

In a statement to NewsNation, the Maryland Department of Public Safety said Billingsley was not paroled and was released on mandatory supervision, as is required by statute.

On Monday, the Baltimore Police Department said it was able to confirm through its investigation that Billingsley was also wanted in connection to an attempted murder, arson and rape from Sept. 19 of this year, which also happened in Baltimore.

One week before allegedly killing LaPere, police say Billingsley handcuffed and duct taped a couple, raped the woman, slit her throat, doused them both in a liquid, then lit them on fire. All of this happened while a child was home.

Multiple warrants have been issued for Billingsley, police said, and detectives are now reviewing all cases since October 2022 to the present day to determine any other connections.