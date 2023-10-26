Suspect in killing of Maryland circuit court judge found dead: Police

(NewsNation) — The man accused of killing Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was found dead during a search for the suspect in the Williamsport area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Wilkinson, 52, was found in his driveway with apparent gunshot wounds on Oct. 19, NewsNation local affiliates WJZY/WDVM reported. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WDVM says.

Police identified the suspect in Wilkinson’s death as Pedro Manuel Argote, 49, of Frederick, Maryland.

After the shooting, law enforcement launched a search for Argote. Authorities discovered Argote’s SUV in a wooded area in Williamsport on Saturday, but said the suspect himself wasn’t there.

Officials returned to the area to conduct “additional evidentiary searches” Thursday morning. Argote’s body was found about a mile from his vehicle, officials said, though they did not release a suspected cause of death.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said at a news conference that Argote’s remains were sent to the Baltimore Medical Examiner for an autopsy, and that until that’s complete, law enforcment cannot not answer questions about the manner of Argote’s death.

With Argote accounted for, Albert said, Washington County can breathe a little easier.

“It’s a relief, but it’s still a tragedy we’re dealing with,” he said, adding that some of the officers came to the Thursday’s news conference from Wilkinson’s viewing.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, the Maryland judiciary praised the work of law enforcement and asked for privacy on behalf of Wilkinson’s family.

“We continue to grieve the loss of our colleague and friend while supporting the Wilkinson family, the judges and staff of the Circuit Court for Washington County, and the entire Hagerstown and broader Washington County community,” the statement said.

Online court records show Argote had a divorce case before Wilkinson, and a hearing for it had taken place on the day of the shooting.

Argote had not been at the hearing, where Albert said Wilkinson gave custody of his children to his estranged wife. The judge also ruled out visitiation rights, and barred Argote from contacting his children or visiting the family’s house.

In a court filing, Argote’s wife had accused him of “cruel treatment,” WDVM wrote. Days later, she requested a protective order, saying he was harassing her through text messages, and threatening to abuse their daughter, among other complaints.

During testimony at last week’s hearing, Argote’s relatives said he controlled every aspect of their lives, keeping them isolated and subjecting them to various acts of violence in recent years.

Wilkinson said he found Argote “abusive in multiple ways.”

While a judge granted a temporary order that included a directive for Argote to surrender his firearms, this was later dismissed at the wife’s request.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement that he was “shocked, heartbroken, and sickened” by Wilkinson’s death.

“He was the victim of a cold-blooded, vicious, and targeted attack,” Moore wrote. “My heart goes out to Judge Wilkinson’s family, and my prayers are with everyone who knew him, loved him, and served alongside him.”

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.