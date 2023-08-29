Is the suspect in the Rachel Morin case a serial killer?

(NewsNation) — The sheriff investigating the death of Maryland mom Rachel Morin has suggested the suspect might be a serial killer. But it may be too early to make that determination, according to former FBI agent and NewsNation contributor Tracy Walder.

Walder told NewsNation she was surprised the sheriff made that determination at this point in the case.

“I know he wants to bring attention to this case, and I want this perpetrator caught before he hurts anyone else, but it is too early to make this connection,” she said.

Morin was killed while jogging on a popular trail. So far, authorities haven’t given any indication the mother of five knew the person who killed her. DNA from the crime scene was connected with a home invasion and assault in Los Angeles.

While the crimes may seem very different, NewsNation Law and Justice contributor and former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said they have more in common than it might seem at first. Specifically, she noted both crimes involved targeting women who were alone and vulnerable.

Coffindaffer believes the suspect surveilled the LA home to know when the occupant would be alone. With Morin, her remains were found off the trail, potentially taken off the trail by her attacker.

Morin jogged the trail regularly and Coffindaffer suggested that if her attacker were looking for victims, he may have noticed her routine, which would make her more vulnerable.

“When people have routines they are more easily preyed upon by those who know them and those who don’t,” she said.

Criminal defense attorney Brian Claypool told NewsNation the LA home invasion and assault also show the suspect has a pattern of preying on women.

But so far, the suspect hasn’t been publicly connected with any other murders.

There’s no formal definition of what constitutes a serial killer, but according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, it typically refers to someone who commits a series of murders in distinct, separate events with a cooling-off period in between crimes.

At the moment, Morin’s killer doesn’t fit that description because he’s only accused of one killing. However, the sheriff working the case has said he believes the suspect will go on to commit more murders if he is not caught.

Walder said police could attempt to link the suspect to other crimes using the national CODIS database, which helps investigators in different jurisdictions link crimes together using forensic evidence.

However, the geographic distance between LA and Maryland presents a challenge, and the fact that investigators don’t know the suspect’s identity.

“This is what I am the most concerned about,” Walder said. “He could travel in whatever method he wants. Versus, if we had his identity, he would not be able to travel via air or use credit cards to purchase tickets since that would be flagged.”

Coffindaffer said she believes the suspect may have gone to Maryland in an effort to avoid being identified in the LA case. But she said there is likely still something tying him to the area, such as a job opportunity or family.

Coffindaffer said, based on the information that’s been shared so far, she believes the suspect could be a serial rapist rather than a serial murderer.



“I’m not sure Morin was meant to be a murder,” she said. “It might have been a rape gone bad.”

Coffindaffer said one reason she thinks Morin’s death might not have been planned is because of statements indicating she may have been struck in the head with a rock. In that case, it would appear the suspect didn’t bring a murder weapon and used what was available, possibly because Morin fought back, Coffindaffer said.

Morin’s cause of death has not been officially released and the description of her as having been hit in the head with a rock comes from the father of someone who witnessed the body. The sheriff’s office has pushed back against the account.

While the crime in LA was not a homicide, serial killers often escalate from smaller crimes before committing murder.

Coffindaffer pointed to the case of accused serial rapist Negasi Zuberi in Oregon. Investigators discovered handwritten notes that they said showed Zuberi’s criminal plans, including ways to dispose of a body. Coffindaffer pointed to those plans as an indication Zuberi might have planned to escalate from rape to murder. That’s something that could happen in the Morin case as well, she said.

It may be too early to determine if the suspect in Morin’s death fits the description of a serial murderer, but law enforcement has warned the public that he is considered extremely dangerous.

Authorities have no name connected to the suspect and don’t know where he might be at this time. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, who is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Coffindaffer said based on his distinctive appearance, someone should recognize the suspect, but if those who know the man aren’t following news or social media, they may not realize police are looking for him.

Claypool told NewsNation he thinks police in LA should be doing more to circulate the image in hopes of identifying and locating the suspect.

Police have asked that anyone with information on the case call 410-836-7788. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.