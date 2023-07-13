Suspect robs convenience store; says money going to ‘community’

(NewsNation) — A suspect in an armed robbery at a Staten Island convenience store told the cashier he planned to give the money back to the community.

Surveillance video shows the man, who police said on July 8 carried a rifle into Veterans Convenience store, wearing googles, gloves and a mouth covering. In the footage, he points the weapon at the 26-year-old store clerk, telling him “Don’t worry, I won’t hurt you.”

The New York Post reports the clerk threw some cash on the counter. The suspect assured the employee he would not be hurt but continued pointing the weapon in his direction, according to the newspaper.

“You got a family, don’t worry,” the suspect said, and told the worker to “leave the dollars.”

He later said: “This is going back to the community.”

Police are still looking for who robbed the store. Colleagues of the clerk told NewsNation that he is doing OK — just resting.