Suspect in shooting of man, 6-year-old over basketball in custody

Kinsley White, 6, shows reporters a wound left on her face, Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Gastonia, N.C. A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbors and the girl’s family — another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons. (Kara Fohner/The Gaston Gazette via AP)

(NewsNation) — A North Carolina man accused of shooting a man and his six-year-old daughter over a basketball that neighbors said rolled into his yard is in custody, according to officials.

Gaston County Police said 24-year-old Robert Louis Singletary surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Florida, Thursday afternoon.

Officials conducted a broad manhunt for Singletary, who fled after the Tuesday night shootings near Gastonia, a city of roughly 80,000 people west of Charlotte.

Police said in a statement Singletary will appear in court on Friday for a hearing involving extradition to North Carolina.

Neighbors said the attack happened after some neighborhood children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into Singletary’s yard.

Neighbor Jonathan Robertson said Singletary, who had yelled at the children on several occasions since moving to the neighborhood, went inside his home, came back out with a gun and began shooting as parents frantically tried to get their kids to safety.

“As soon as I saw him coming out shooting, I was hollering at everybody to get down and get inside,” Robertson said.

Singletary, who has been out on bond in a December attack in which authorities say he assaulted a woman with a hammer, is wanted in Tuesday’s shootings on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident is the latest in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial circumstances.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.