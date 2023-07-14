Suspect taken into custody in Long Island Gilgo Beach murders

(NewsNation) — New York authorities have taken a suspected serial killer into custody wanted in connection with the unsolved deaths of 11 people who were found in a string of killings on Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011.

The suspect is expected to be identified in court Friday, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reported. Police have yet to release any information regarding this latest operation.

The suspect is being looked at over the Gilgo Beach murders, including the so-called “Gilgo Four,” women found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in late 2010, and seven other bodies that were later eyed as possibly being connected.

No immediate details about where the suspect was taken have been released, but they were taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday and investigators were at a home connected to the case on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

John Ray, the attorney for the families of victims Jessica Taylor and Shannon Gilbert, said that the suspect is a well-known architect that owns unusual places in both Long Island and Massachusetts. Ray also said the suspect was someone who did work for not-for-profit companies dealing with some kind of abuse and is involved in with a very controversial problem up in Harlem.

Ray’s knowledge of the unnamed suspect supports multiple reports that have identified the suspect as 59-year-old Rex Heuermann. However, NewsNation has not yet confirmed the name of the suspect.

The suspect was only arrested in connection with four of the women who were covered in burlap, Ray said. But there are seven other victims that Ray said he doesn’t believe the suspect will be charged with.

Ray also informed NewsNation that another body — of a male — was discovered Thursday. He was unable to confirm whether the male’s body was connected in any way. However, Ray said he believes this discovery influenced the suspect’s arrest.

Most of the victims were young women who had been sex workers. Several of the bodies were found near the town of Gilgo Beach others were found along a New York beach highway.

Determining who killed them, and why, has vexed a slew of seasoned homicide detectives through several changes in police leadership. Last year, an interagency task force was formed with investigators from the FBI, as well as state and local police departments, aimed at solving the case.

The hunt for a suspect in what’s become known as “the Long Island serial killer” case started more than a year before police released a 911 call made by Shannan Gilbert before she vanished in 2010. A 24-year-old sex worker, she vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot in the seafront community of Oak Beach, disappearing into the marsh.

While searching for Gilbert, investigators discovered other remains on Gilgo Beach in December 2010. The victims were all women in their 20s whose remains have been wrapped in burlap sacks.

The “Gilgo Four” were later identified as Maureen Brainard-Barnes, abducted in 2007; Melissa Barthelemy in 2009; and Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, who went missing in 2010.

By spring 2011, that number had climbed to 10 sets of human remains — those of eight women, one man and one toddler. Some were later linked to dismembered body parts found elsewhere on Long Island, making for a puzzling crime scene that stretched from a park near the New York City limits to a resort community on Fire Island and out to far eastern Long Island.

Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011, about 3 miles east of where the other 10 sets were discovered.

In talking about the bodies near Gilgo Beach, investigators have said several times over the years that it is unlikely one person killed all the victims.

News of a suspect being taken into custody comes a day after state police responded to a report of skeletal remains found in a wooded area off the Southern State Parkway in Islip. Police planned a briefing near the site on Friday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if those remains were linked to the Gilgo Beach case.

The mystery attracted national headlines for many years and the unsolved killings were the subject of the 2020 Netflix film “Lost Girls.”

Devan Markham and The Associated Press contributed to this report.