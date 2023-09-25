Teen charged in Kentucky bridge bomb threats

COVINGTON, KY-JULY 9: People protest at a “Bridging the Gap For Healthcare Rally” on the Roebling Suspension Bridge July 9, 2017 in Covington, Kentucky. The rally was part of a day of healthcare-related protests in Covington, with another rally being held there tonight lead by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to urge Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not to repeal the Affordable Care Act. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A 14-year-old in Kentucky has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening after a joint investigation between local law enforcement and the FBI.

The threats involved the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, which connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati, Ohio.

The bridge closed five times for threats in a week, including a threat to place pipe bombs on the bridge and shoot police, a threat authorities said was not credible.

Local law enforcement said the teen was responsible for four of the five threats, with the fifth related to a suspicious-looking bag that was eventually determined to be harmless.

Law enforcement did not release any additional information on the suspect because they are a minor.



