Teen charged in Kentucky bridge bomb threats

(NewsNation) — A 14-year-old in Kentucky has been charged with four counts of terroristic threatening after a joint investigation between local law enforcement and the FBI.
The threats involved the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, which connects Covington, Kentucky, to Cincinnati, Ohio.
The bridge closed five times for threats in a week, including a threat to place pipe bombs on the bridge and shoot police, a threat authorities said was not credible.
Local law enforcement said the teen was responsible for four of the five threats, with the fifth related to a suspicious-looking bag that was eventually determined to be harmless.
Law enforcement did not release any additional information on the suspect because they are a minor.