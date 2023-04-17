Incidents of teen unrest led to violence in Chicago, Los Angeles

(NewsNation) — A disturbance of teenagers on the streets of Southern California led to looting and vandalism at a nearby gas station, one of the multiple unrests across the country involving young people.

A mob of roughly 100 teens broke into a Compton, California gas station early Sunday morning, filing in and grabbing everything in sight.

In Chicago, hundreds of young people flooded streets downtown Saturday night, drawing a large police presence. Teens were seen jumping on cars and in at least two cases, punching and kicking someone on the ground.

Amid the unrest, two teens were shot, and 15 were arrested.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the loop and lakefront this weekend… However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said in a statement.

Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot also defended young people in light of the disruption.

“The vast majority of young people came downtown because of great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city, that’s entirely appropriate. They are a few that came with different intentions. They have and they will be dealt with,” Lightfoot said.

The disturbances may cause tourists to re-think visiting Chicago.

“I am kind of nervous about coming to Chicago in warmer weather again. When it’s nice and cold people seem to not be outside acting like this,” said Margaret Hvatum, a tourist who passed by the group of gathered teens.

In Rocky Hill, Connecticut, police are searching for several suspects in an attempted car theft. Surveillance footage shows a homeowner trying to stop the theft of his car when he is assaulted by multiple young people in his driveway.

In the Chicago and L.A. cases, law enforcement is screening surveillance images to identify those involved.