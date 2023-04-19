Two teens charged as adults in Alabama birthday shooting

Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

(NewsNation) — Two teenagers have been charged as adults with reckless murder in connection with deaths of four people who were killed in a shooting Saturday at a teenager’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

Police on Tuesday arrested 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee. Each is charged with four counts of reckless murder. Prosecutors have said they will ask a judge to hold the teenagers without bond.

Those charges account only for the people who were shot and killed. Additional charges are expected in relation to others who were injured at the party, investigators said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Thirty-two people total were injured.

Those killed include Corbin Holston, 23, of Dadeville; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill; Marsiah Collins, 19, of Opelika, and Shaunkivia Smith, 17, of Dadeville.

It was Dowdell’s sister’s birthday people had been celebrating, said Mike Segrest, District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Alabama.

“There’s an uncut cake and unburned 16 candles that never got lit,” Segrest said. “(Her) brother is one of the victims. At her 16th birthday party she knelt by her brother as he took his last breath. That’s what we’re dealing with here…The message that I want to send…don’t mess with our kids.”

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates .