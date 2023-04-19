Two teenagers plead guilty in Iowa teacher killing

FILE – This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale, left, and Willard Miller at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Nov. 23, 2021. The two Iowa teenagers were motivated to kill their high school Spanish teacher because of frustration over a bad grade in the teacher’s class, prosecutors said Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, for the first time in court documents posted in online court records. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Two Iowa teenagers pleaded guilty to ambushing and killing their high school Spanish teacher over a bad grade.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale carried out the 2021 attack on Nohema Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller. The two were 16 at the time.

Goodale testified that they planned the killing for about two weeks, after Miller recruited him to help. Goodale had previously agreed to testify against Miller at trial, which was expected to begin later this week.

Investigators found that Miller met with Graber at Fairfield High School on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2021, to discuss his poor grade in her class. Graber later drove her van to a park where she was known to take daily walks after school, authorities say. Witnesses saw her van leaving the park less than an hour later with two males in the front seat.

Miller is facing a sentence of between 30 years and life in prison with the possibility of parole, as a part of an agreement with prosecutors. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.