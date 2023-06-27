Tennessee police searching for escaped inmate

(NewsNation) — Tennessee authorities are searching for an escaped inmate who broke out of his cell with another man.

Ronnie Sharp was still at large as of Tuesday morning, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The man who escaped with him, Joshua Harris, was found Monday after police received a tip from a citizen.

The two men pried through the ceiling of their cell, the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook, then opened a skylight in the roof before leaving the jail in an “unknown direction.”

Police said the two are responsible for stealing a Chevy from a location on Highway 69 North.

At the time of his escape, Sharp, 48, was in jail on numerous pending charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary.

The man who was found, Harris, 40, has a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary, police said.

Sharp is considered by the Sheriff’s Office to be dangerous, and the public is being warned not to approach him. Those with any information can call 731-642-1672 or their local law enforcement agency.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to Sharp’s arrest, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter.