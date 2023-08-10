Tennessee woman charged with animal cruelty after dog’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a dog died in her care at a Madison, Tennessee home last month.

Officers with Metro Animal Care and Control were called to a home on Hickory Street on July 10 after receiving reports of a dog deceased inside a shed.

An animal control officer said he believed the dog named Chico died after getting himself wrapped around a lawn mower inside the shed and was underfed but not malnourished.

A roommate of Breana Hopkins said Chico was intentionally left in the shed because Hopkins did not care for the dog to come inside the home, according to an arrest warrant. Officers said the shed was full of hazards and clutter but Chico was left with no food or water while he was continuously kept in the shed.

The roommate told officers she arrived home to find Chico lying in the entrance of the shed, wrapped around the lawnmower. She said Chico had lived in the shed for months and any attempt she made to bring him inside was stopped by Hopkins.

When interviewed by animal control, Hopkins said she had last seen Chico in the shed that morning but the dog’s state of decay led investigators to determine Chico had died earlier than when Hopkins claimed to last see him alive, according to an affidavit.

Hopkins also reportedly told officers she had only had Chico for two weeks but her roommate provided images and videos that proved the dog had been in her custody since February. Hopkins was booked into the Metro jail early Thursday morning and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was released on a $2,500 bond.