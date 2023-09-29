Texas couple accused of illegally selling jaguar, margay cubs

(NewsNation) — A traffic stop in Texas led to the first arrest under The Big Cat Public Safety Act after police say a driver was found with a large amount of cash while en route to an illegal sale of a jaguar cub.

Alamo couple Deyanira Garza, 28, and Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, were arrested and charged with selling protected wildlife. They made their initial appearances in federal court in McAllen on Sept. 27.

Gutierrez-Galvan first sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas. The exchange allegedly took place in a local Academy Sports and Outdoors parking lot.

On Sept. 26, Gutierrez-Galvan then attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same person. He allegedly instructed his wife to bring a case of cash from their residence to the location. Police pulled her over and discovered the money before she arrived, according to the release.

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas

The Big Cat Act was enacted in December 2022 and bars the importation, transportation, sale and possession of certain wildlife. That includes jaguars, which are an endangered species additionally protected under the Endangered Species Act. There are about 173,000 left in the world, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Margays, a spotted ocelot-like wild cat that can be found in central Mexico through Central and South America to Uruguay and northern Argentina, are protected in most areas where they’re found, according to the International Society for Endangered Cats.

They are considered near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List and in Colombia. In Costa Rica and Mexico they are considered as threatened, and in Argentina and Brazil as vulnerable.

Neither -Galvan nor Garza has a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals such as margays and jaguars.

Law enforcement has since recovered both animals.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza could be sentenced to as many as five years in federal prison and made to pay a fine of as much as $20,000.